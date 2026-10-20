You may have been following the latest about Andy Stanley stepping down as lead pastor of North Point. I threw together some of my thoughts here and reminded people of his damaging legacy.
As Andy Stanley Resigns as Lead Pastor, Let’s Revisit His Damaging Legacy
Turning Point USA Platforms Jew Who Tells People You Only Need to Follow 7 Noahide Laws to Get to Heaven
Jesus Never Addressed Homosexuality?
Scandal-ridden Televangelist, Jim Bakker, Dies at 86
SBC Pastor Says “Sex Was Created by God as a Symbol of the Trinity”
Even Blasphemers and Lost People Can Recognize Blasphemy
Glenn Beck, an Episcopal Priestess, and Trading One False Christ for Another
During “Queer-led Worship,” Queer Praises Dolly as a Queer Icon, Then Says “Thanks be to Dolly”
Priest Says Mary Assigned Jesus Male at Birth, But He Resurrected to His True, Transgender Self
Charlatan Todd White Says He “Wouldn’t Want to Be” John MacArthur Standing in Front of the Lord
“Transgender” Anglican Priest Gives Wild, Wild Take on How His Transgenderism is Actually the Bread of Life
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