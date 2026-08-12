Generational Curses, Mass Murder, and John Piper - The Revolt News
Can We Get Over John Piper Already?
Heresy of the Day #24: Generational Curses
How to Identify the Heresy of Statism in Your Church
The ERLC is Still Adopting the World’s Language to Deal With “Transgenderism”
The American Civil Religion Invokes Isaiah’s “Send Me” to Recruit Soldiers to Foreign Wars
PCUSA Hireling Denounces Abolitionists Because Of Their Success at Combating Abortion
Consumerism and the Worship of Worship
False Teacher of the Day #61: Isaiah Saldivar
Charismatic Pastor Bobby Conner Says God Told Him to Suck a Hickey on Another Man’s Neck
Megachurch Pastor Says Christians Who Oppose Abortion Too Strongly are “Satanic Christians”
DISNTR Members Only Area
As Big Tech continues to censor conservative publications like ours, we must increasingly rely on supporters to continue our work. Much of our work, particularly as it revolves around a biblical worldview on social and cultural issues, isn’t even allowed to be shared on social media anymore. This reduces our traffic and causes us to move more of our work exclusively to Substack. Members who subscribe to us on Substack will gain exclusive access to all of our work, free of ads and other annoying pop-ups, as well as member-only access to our podcast archive and controversial moderated content. Click Here to join.