Genital Swapping Dolls for 4-year-olds, Effeminate Worship Leaders, and More - The Revolt News
PCUSA Hireling Denounces Abolitionists Because Of Their Success at Combating Abortion
Consumerism and the Worship of Worship
False Teacher of the Day #61: Isaiah Saldivar
Charismatic Pastor Bobby Conner Says God Told Him to Suck a Hickey on Another Man’s Neck
Megachurch Pastor Says Christians Who Oppose Abortion Too Strongly are “Satanic Christians”
The Left’s Real Problem With Christian Public Prayer Is That It Reminds Them America Is Not Their Property
PCUSA Throws Official Institutional Support Behind Trans Surgeries for Children
The Supreme Court Just Painted a Welcome Sign on the Citizenship Loophole
Pastor Viciously Beats Up Man Threatening to Rape His Wife and Grandchildren
Happy Juneteenth! 🙄
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