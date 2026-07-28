New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has unveiled the pricing scheme for his five government-owned grocery stores, and the promise is exactly what one would expect from a democratic socialist with other people’s money burning a hole in his pocket.

The city plans to spend $70 million establishing one municipal grocery store in each borough. Private operators will handle the daily work, but the city will own the stores, dictate the standards, and require a core basket of groceries to be priced 30 percent below what it calls “typical retail.”

That basket will include fresh produce, meat, seafood, eggs, milk, bread, and about 20 other categories. Prices will be fixed monthly. The first location is expected to open in the Bronx by the end of 2027, with all five supposedly operating by 2029. Mamdani claims this will save shoppers about $90 each month.

Anyone with a brain can already see how this goes. The doors open, cameras flash, and Mamdani stands beside a pyramid of spotless apples grinning like he personally grew them. State media reporters marvel at the cheap chicken.

Socialist activists begin typing feverishly about “compassion” and “dignity.” For one polished little moment, the shelves are full, the vegetables are misted, and the whole place smells like fresh bread and government propaganda.

Then the people arrive.

And why wouldn’t they?

If one store sells meat and produce 30 percent cheaper than everybody else, people will drive across town, stand in line, fill their carts, call their relatives, and come back tomorrow.

Restaurants and resellers will sniff around. Families will stock their freezers. Demand will surge because Mamdani has deliberately severed the shelf price from the actual cost of providing the food.

The lines will curl around the buildings.

Chicken will go first. Then ground beef. Eggs. Milk. Produce bins will be pawed empty. A few bruised onions will roll around beneath the fluorescent lights while employees explain that another truck is coming. Yes, another truck is always coming. Government promises practically arrive by the tractor-trailer.

But trucks have schedules. Warehouses have finite inventory. Loading docks have finite capacity. Shelves can only be stocked so quickly. The supply of meat, milk, and produce cannot teleport into the building simply because the city’s taxpayers are willing to subsidize it.

Mamdani can pour money into the program by the tanker load, but he cannot repeal time, distance, refrigeration capacity, or physical scarcity.

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Thirty percent cheaper food will disappear faster than ordinary grocery-store logistics can replace it. That is almost the entire point of prices—they ration finite goods by communicating scarcity. Mamdani wants to smash that signal with a taxpayer-funded hammer, but then he will act surprised when demand barrels through the front door like cattle through a broken fence.

After that will come the purchase limits. Two cartons of eggs per household. Then one. Three pounds of chicken. One discounted package of ground beef. Perhaps membership cards, residency rules, QR codes, anti-resale policies, and a small bureaucracy devoted to deciding how much food a person may purchase from a grocery store supposedly created for everyone.

Meanwhile, nearby private grocers will be expected to compete with an operation backed by the city treasury. Real grocery stores, which operate off of a roughly 1 to 3 percent profit margin, still have rent, taxes, insurance, financing, theft, spoilage, payroll, and utility bills.

They cannot sell food at a politically manufactured price forever. They will have to cut staff, reduce inventory. Many will ultimately close.

Then the municipal shelves go bare, and the full-price competitor down the street is gone.

Mamdani will blame suppliers. City Hall will blame corporations. They will blame insufficient funding, greedy wholesalers, truck drivers, climate change, Donald Trump, and probably the grocer who closed after being forced to compete against New York City itself.

Another appropriation will follow. Another committee. Another glossy report. More money dumped into the same hungry machine.

And socialists will point toward the endless line as proof that the program is wildly successful.

Look at all those people!

Yes. Look at them—standing in a government grocery line hoping the eggs have arrived.

Mamdani and his elite friends will still have plenty of food, of course. They will never shuffle beneath flickering lights waiting for an employee to wheel out the last case of discounted chicken. They will shop wherever the shelves remain full, pay whatever the food costs, and congratulate themselves for constructing a subsidized scarcity exhibit for everybody else.

We have seen this movie. Different city. Better cameras. Same script.

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