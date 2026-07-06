The Devastating Effects of Birthright Citizenship, Bibles in Texas Classrooms, and More - The Revolt News
The Supreme Court Just Painted a Welcome Sign on the Citizenship Loophole
Pastor Viciously Beats Up Man Threatening to Rape His Wife and Grandchildren
Happy Juneteenth! 🙄
NY Legislature Passes Absurd Law Renaming Mother and Father to “Gestating Parent” and “Non-gestating Parent”
MLB Warns Players That Christian Views Toward Homosexuality Will Not Be Tolerated
The Megachurch Model: When Access to the Pastor Feels Like Winning the Lottery
PCUSA “Pastor” Says Abortion is Fine Because Undoing Knitting Projects Happens All the Time
Beth Moore Crawls Out of Cave to Scold Southern Baptist Men, Again
NC Republicans Introduce Legislation, Constitutional Amendment Defining Personhood at Fertilization
RTS Joins TGC Women’s Conference to Promote Seminary Training to Women
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