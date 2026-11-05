Transgender Communists Rule the Nation, But God is Still on the Throne
You Aren’t a Christian if You Vote Democrat
“Pastor’s” Wife Introduces Polygamous Marriage to Congregation During Service
Texas Children Are Being Targeted by the LGBTQ Transgender Mafia in Texas
Turning Point USA Platforms Jew Who Tells People You Only Need to Follow 7 Noahide Laws to Get to Heaven
Jesus Never Addressed Homosexuality?
Scandal-ridden Televangelist, Jim Bakker, Dies at 86
SBC Pastor Says “Sex Was Created by God as a Symbol of the Trinity”
Even Blasphemers and Lost People Can Recognize Blasphemy
Glenn Beck, an Episcopal Priestess, and Trading One False Christ for Another
Crazy tweets of the day!
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