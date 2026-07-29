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Genital Swapping Dolls for 4-year-olds, Effeminate Worship Leaders, and More - The Revolt News
PCUSA Hireling Denounces Abolitionists Because Of Their Success at Combating Abortion
  Jeff
Mamdani’s Soviet Style Government Grocery Stores Will End Exactly How You Think
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has unveiled the pricing scheme for his five government-owned grocery stores, and the promise is exactly what one…
  Jeff
Abortion Hirelings, Consumer Worship, and Prosperity Charlatanry - The Revolt News
PCUSA Hireling Denounces Abolitionists Because Of Their Success at Combating Abortion
  Jeff
Jealousy, Hate, Resentment, and Leftism - The Revolt News
Look at these clowns.
  Jeff
Charismatic Man Hickeys and More Nonsense - The Revolt News
Charismatic Pastor Bobby Conner Says God Told Him to Suck a Hickey on Another Man’s Neck
  Jeff
Megachurch Abortions, The Left and Public Prayer, and Trans Surgeries in Church - The Revolt News
Megachurch Pastor Says Christians Who Oppose Abortion Too Strongly are “Satanic Christians”
  Jeff
The Devastating Effects of Birthright Citizenship, Bibles in Texas Classrooms, and More - The Revolt News
The Supreme Court Just Painted a Welcome Sign on the Citizenship Loophole
  Jeff

June 2026

May 2026

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