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Genital Swapping Dolls for 4-year-olds, Effeminate Worship Leaders, and More - The Revolt News
PCUSA Hireling Denounces Abolitionists Because Of Their Success at Combating Abortion
4 hrs ago
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Jeff
1
1
Mamdani’s Soviet Style Government Grocery Stores Will End Exactly How You Think
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has unveiled the pricing scheme for his five government-owned grocery stores, and the promise is exactly what one…
Jul 28
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Jeff
10
2
Abortion Hirelings, Consumer Worship, and Prosperity Charlatanry - The Revolt News
PCUSA Hireling Denounces Abolitionists Because Of Their Success at Combating Abortion
Jul 21
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Jeff
Jealousy, Hate, Resentment, and Leftism - The Revolt News
Look at these clowns.
Jul 17
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Jeff
5
Charismatic Man Hickeys and More Nonsense - The Revolt News
Charismatic Pastor Bobby Conner Says God Told Him to Suck a Hickey on Another Man’s Neck
Jul 14
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Jeff
Megachurch Abortions, The Left and Public Prayer, and Trans Surgeries in Church - The Revolt News
Megachurch Pastor Says Christians Who Oppose Abortion Too Strongly are “Satanic Christians”
Jul 13
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Jeff
1
The Devastating Effects of Birthright Citizenship, Bibles in Texas Classrooms, and More - The Revolt News
The Supreme Court Just Painted a Welcome Sign on the Citizenship Loophole
Jul 6
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Jeff
June 2026
Gestating Parents, Gay Intolerance, and Megachurches - The Revolt News
NY Legislature Passes Absurd Law Renaming Mother and Father to “Gestating Parent” and “Non-gestating Parent”
Jun 18
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Jeff
3
1
Pride, Mormonism, and Food Service - The Revolt News
PCUSA “Pastor” Says Abortion is Fine Because Undoing Knitting Projects Happens All the Time
Jun 8
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Jeff
1
Weird Stuff From Charismatics, Beth Moore, and More - The Revolt News
Every now and then I stumble across a clip that makes me stop, blink a few times, stare into the middle distance, and wonder whether I accidentally…
Jun 2
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Jeff
3
May 2026
Charlotte Suburb Town Council Denies Mosque as Neighbors Cite Islam as a "Takeover"
The Town of Indian Land, SC, a suburb just south of Charlotte, NC, has denied a group of Islamists a permit to build a mosque in a rural neighborhood…
May 15
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Jeff
6
Men Having Babies, Parents and Drag Queens, and God's Judgment - The Revolt News
The Moral Collapse of America and God’s Looming Judgment
May 12
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Jeff
1
2
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